“D’Banj Paid His Lawyers 25 Million Naira To Intimidate Seyitan” – Celebrity DJ, Dorcas Fapson Reveals

Nigerian celebrity Disc jockey and actress, Dorcas Shola Fapson has shared the conversation she had with Seyitan after she was detained in prison.

According to her, Seyitnn had all her things seized and left in a cell with criminals. D’Banj and his team had pressured her to tweet those tweets and also threatened to have her in prison if she didn’t recant the allegations. It was stated that D’Banj also told her that he paid his lawyers 25 million naira so she doesn’t stand a chance against him.

I just spoke to @seyitannn_ . She’s ok now. She was arrested and had all her things seized & left in a cell with criminals. D’banj’ team pressured her into those tweets & threatened to leave her in prison if she didn’t recant the allegation.D’banj told Seyitan that he has paid his lawyers 25m & she doesn’t stand a chance against him. THE POOR GIRLIS SCARED & obviously doesn’t have the money/resources to fight this!

Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!

WE CANNOT ALLOW MONEY/POWER/STATUS to silence @seyitannn_ !!!! @iamdbanj you are foul & disgusting. I knew that from our ‘encounter’ in LA. But this?? No. RIGHT IS RIGHT. WRONG IS WRONG! Celebrity or not! Fuvk all that! DEMAND THAT @hotel_glee RELEASE THE CCTV FOOTAGE FROM THAT DAY!!!!LASTLY, for the people telling me “stay out of it” blah blah blah. I pray nothing like this happens to you, or someone you care about before you care.

I just spoke to @seyitannn_ . She’s ok now. She was arrested and had all her things seized & left in a cell with criminals. D’banj’ team pressured her into those tweets & threatened to leave her in prison if she didn’t recant the allegation. — Dorcas Shola Fapson (@Ms_DSF) June 18, 2020

D’banj told Seyitan that he has paid his lawyers 25m & she doesn’t stand a chance against him.

THE POOR GIRLIS SCARED & obviously doesn’t have the money/resources to fight this! — Dorcas Shola Fapson (@Ms_DSF) June 18, 2020

WE CANNOT ALLOW MONEY/POWER/STATUS to silence @seyitannn_ !!!!

@iamdbanj you are foul & disgusting. I knew that from our ‘encounter’ in LA. But this?? No. — Dorcas Shola Fapson (@Ms_DSF) June 18, 2020

RIGHT IS RIGHT. WRONG IS WRONG! Celebrity or not! Fuvk all that! — Dorcas Shola Fapson (@Ms_DSF) June 18, 2020

DEMAND THAT @hotel_glee RELEASE THE CCTV FOOTAGE FROM THAT DAY!!!! — Dorcas Shola Fapson (@Ms_DSF) June 18, 2020

LASTLY, for the people telling me “stay out of it” blah blah blah. I pray nothing like this happens to you, or someone you care about before you care. — Dorcas Shola Fapson (@Ms_DSF) June 18, 2020

The post “D’Banj Paid His Lawyers 25 Million Naira To Intimidate Seyitan” – Celebrity DJ, Dorcas Fapson Reveals appeared first on tooXclusive.