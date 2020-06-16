D’Banj Finally Reacts To Rape & Sexual Assault Allegations, Says He Has Taken Legal action

Veteran singer, D’Banj has finally reacted to the rape allegations leveled against him.

D’ Banj was accused a few days ago by a Nigerian model scout for raping his friend, Benjamin Ese. According to him, the incident happened in a hotel in Victoria Island, D’Banj collected the spare key of the girl’s hotel room from the receptionist and allegedly raped her in there. He said D’Banj offered the friend in question money in exchange for sex, and she refused. He then revealed that she decided to keep quiet after the incident because of the stigma.

D’banj who recently celebrated his 4oth birthday stayed quiet about the issue. He took to his Instagram page to state that this would be the only time he would be addressing the false allegations. D’Banj said the reason for speaking up now is because he doesn’t want to give his accusers the impression that he is scared and has handed over the matter to his legal team. The Koko master also strongly believes that the cooked up story was well-planned because it is coming weeks after the second anniversary of his late son, Daniel. He further disclosed that this has reopened the painful scars of his loss.

He wrote: ” Today is exactly 1 week after my birthday and this will be the only time I will address the recent false allegations and lies from the pit of hell. I have chosen to do so because the incident is a slap to my marriage and my beautiful wife, my entire family and those who believe in me. I did not want to dignify the slurs with a response but it appears my silence has empowered my accusers to think i have been scared into the shadows so I would like to state that This Accusation are false and ludicrous and Have been handed over to my Legal Team.

It’s unfortunate that this is coming a few weeks before the second anniversary of my late son Daniel And this well timed falsehood has reopened the painful scars of my deep loss. To my fans and loved ones , thanks for the support, your positive comments and prayers. God bless us all. ??

