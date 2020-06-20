“Dbanj Does Not Have Talent, He Is Stupid To Have Left Don Jazzy” – Eedris Abdulkareem

Nigerian veteran singer, Eedris Abdulkarrem seems to have a lot to say about his fellow colleague in the music business, D’Banj.
In a recent interview, the “Jaga Jaga” singer revealed that he loves Don Jazzy and all the hard work he has done in the music industry. He thanked and appreciated him for inspiring the younger boys to be better artistes in the country. He added that the biggest mistake that D’Banj made in his career is to have left Don Jazzy,
According to him, the only person that has the technical ability to make D’Banj sound different is Don Jazzy because he doesn’t have any talent. He further revealed that his only issue with Don Jazzy was when he took a swipe at rapper Mode9ine in the past.
Watch the video below:
