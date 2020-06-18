D’banj Alleged Rape: N1,640,000 Raised To Help Kickstart Defense Process For Seyitan

Wine and Whine on Twitter claims that N1,640,000 has been raised through donations to help kickstart the defense for Seyitan who accused D’banj of rape.

According to the Twitter user, the money donated is set to be remitted to and accounted for with StandToEndRape for Seyitan “defense process and also help Seyitan herself” to get justice for the alleged rape by D’banj in an hotel room in 2018.

“Hi everyone,

Together, today, we raised N1,640,000 for the legal fund, all of which have been properly remitted to and accounted for with @StandtoEndRape

This will help us kickstart the defense process and also help Seyitan herself.

Thank you to everyone who lent their voice.

Thank you so much for showing up for women today. There’s still a lot of work ahead, but she’s home and that’s a win.

Thank you to @kikimordi @AyodejiOsowobi @OmogeDami @darlingdami and everyone who kicked up noise to make sure her rights were not trampled upon today.

And to everyone who donated, we see you, we love you and we appreciate you

