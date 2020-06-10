Categories
Music

Davina Boi – “Answer”

Davina Boi - Answer

David Adeniyi Olanrewaju popularly known as Davina Boi comes through with a brand new tune. The afro centric Superstar signed to Bigdrips Entertainment Releases his debut single titled “Answer“, this song is a fine blend of Afrobeats & pop, it’s an inspirational record that would turn your favourite.

Davina Boi is a pure talent. Y’all need to watch-out for this next superstar.

Enjoy the new jam “Answer” below

DOWNLOAD MP3

