Davido’s Assistant, Israel DMW Called Out Over Alleged Sexual Assault

One of Davido’s workers Israel DMW has been called out over an alleged sexual assault during his service year in Osun state.

According to a lady identified as @Oyeronks on Twitter, the logistics manager to the pop star was allegedly stripped of his post during NYSC, because he allegedly assaulted a lady.

She made the allegation in response to Israel’s post on rape.

Israel had on Saturday made an update on social media advising women on how to deal with rape. In his post he advised that women go around with pepper spray just as they go with adult gadgets.

He Had Written:

“Pepper spray still the best Rape prevention tech. Ladies should always carry it along in their bags, same way they go around with vibrators, postinor 2, lip sticks, phone charger and the rest.

Reacting to his post on social media, the lady alleged that Israel DMW was stripped of a post he held during NYSC just because he sexually assaulted a lady.”

