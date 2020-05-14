Davido has surprised his first daughter, Imade with a brand new Bently for her 5th birthday.
Imade Aurora Adeleke born by Sophie Momodu in 2015 tuned 5 today and her father being super cool dad not only wished a happy birthday on social media but showered her with gifts in person to celebrate the special day. The singer took to his Instagram page to share videos of Imade’s gift which is a brand new mini Bently. In the video, Davido and the rest of the 3OBG crew were all present to cheer Imade on as she drove around the house.
See the posts
The post Davido Surprises First Daughter, Imade With A Brand New Bentley For Her 5th Birthday appeared first on tooXclusive.