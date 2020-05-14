Categories
Music

Davido Surprises First Daughter, Imade With A Brand New Bentley For Her 5th Birthday

Davido has surprised his first daughter, Imade with a brand new Bently for her 5th birthday.

Imade Aurora Adeleke born by Sophie Momodu in 2015 tuned 5 today and her father being super cool dad not only wished a happy birthday on social media but showered her with gifts in person to celebrate the special day.  The singer took to his Instagram page to share videos of Imade’s gift which is a brand new mini Bently. In the video, Davido and the rest of the 3OBG crew were all present to cheer  Imade on as she drove around the house.

See the posts

Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!

MUST READ: Do you want to die in silence, when you know your problem can be solved in 24hhours? Do you believe? Check to know more!

 


 

Trending Now!  Ladele – “X and O”

The post Davido Surprises First Daughter, Imade With A Brand New Bentley For Her 5th Birthday appeared first on tooXclusive.

Leave a Reply

MUST READ: Man takes love potion to enjoy with many girlfriends, but accidentally attracts mother-in-law. Click here!

MUST READ: I was tempted by the devil to sleep with my neighbor's wife. Now this is happening to me.Click here!