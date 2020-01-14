Davido Spotted Inside Church Singing And Praising God

Nigerian musician, Davido has been spotted inside church praising and singing to God.

2020 might be a year Nigerian singer, Davido decides to get closer to God after he was seen singing and praising God inside church. It was gathered that the incident happened after his sister, Rona, dragged him and his cousin, BRed to church for bible study. Davido took to social media to share videos of himself participating in praise and worship. The singer clearly looked out of sorts as he did not know some of the songs as he was just clapping his hands and dancing.

