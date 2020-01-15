DMW boss, Davido has signed a new artiste, Ayanfe into his record label.

Davido truly lives by his motto “We rise by lifting others” as he has yet again taken another upcoming artiste under his wing. The singer who recently signed sensational act, Lil Frosh has welcomed a new male artiste to his prestigious record label. He made the announcement via his Instagram story where he shared a video of his new artiste signing the contract. He captioned the photo, Congratulations ayanfeofficial!! Welcome to DMW.

We definitely can’t wait to see what ayanfe’s got

See the videos below:

The post Davido Signs New Artiste, Ayanfe Into DMW Record Label appeared first on tooXclusive.

Share on: WhatsApp

Got gist? Call us on 08066255832 Share



Tweet



WhatsApp

Email





Like Loading...