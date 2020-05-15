Davido Shows Off Beautiful Painting His Fiancee, Chioma Drew For Him

Nigerian award-winning singer is ecstatic about his latest gift from his fiancee, Chioma Rowland.
It appears Chioma is not only a pro in making delicious meals but also adept at painting magnificent pieces. The singer took to his Instagram page to show off a striking painting from Chioma that would definitely cost a fortune if it is put up for sale. The painting titled “Lion King” shows a man (Davido) standing in a deserted forest as the sun went down. He wrote: ” My wife painted this for me yesterday “ Lion King “.. thanks love ??? @thechefchi”
My wife painted this for me yesterday “ Lion King “.. thanks love ??? @thechefchi
