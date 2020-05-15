Nigerian award-winning singer is ecstatic about his latest gift from his fiancee, Chioma Rowland.

It appears Chioma is not only a pro in making delicious meals but also adept at painting magnificent pieces. The singer took to his Instagram page to show off a striking painting from Chioma that would definitely cost a fortune if it is put up for sale. The painting titled “Lion King” shows a man (Davido) standing in a deserted forest as the sun went down. He wrote: ” My wife painted this for me yesterday “ Lion King “.. thanks love ??? @thechefchi”

Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!

The post Davido Shows Off Beautiful Painting His Fiancee, Chioma Drew For Him appeared first on tooXclusive.

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

