Davido attended a church service and it is one of the most unique videos you would see on the internet today.

The internet was thrown into chaos after a video of Davido and his Family members singing in a church spread like wild fire. The “Risky” singer took to his Instagram page to share a video of himself, his sister, Sharon Ademefun, B-Red and Fred Ajudua at Kornerstone Prayer & Counselling Prayer and Prophetic Ministry in Lagos.

In the video, the singer did not know the lyrics to the songs being played in the church so he resorted to using an imaginary piano to go with the flow. Nigerians have reacted to the video and they find it absolutely hilarious and a big deal that the singer would make an appearance in church. Who knows he might just decide to follow the footsteps of Kanye West.

See the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Vibe Nigeria ( iv9ja ) (@instantvibeng) on Jan 13, 2020 at 11:22pm PST

The post Davido & His Family Members Lead Prayer & Worship In Lagos Church || See Video! appeared first on tooXclusive.

Share on: WhatsApp

Got gist? Call us on 08066255832 Share



Tweet



WhatsApp

Email





Like Loading...