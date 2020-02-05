Davido Gifts Chioma Early Valentine Gift Worth 6 Million Naira || See Video

Sensational act, Davido has gifted his bride to be, Chioma Rowland a valentine gift worth over 6 million naira.

Davido and Chioma’s relationship continues to go strong despite the stories of Chioma’s infidelity which rocked the internet last month. The singer ahead of Valentine’s Day which is next week Friday, gifted his lover a Patak Philippe watch worth 6 million Naira.

He took to the gram to share a video of the special moment and he could be heard hailing Chioma, telling her to enjoy her life and also a picture of the watch. Just like he said in “Assurance” which was dedicated to her….“Love is sweet o but when money enter love is sweeter.”

See the picture below:

