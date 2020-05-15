Davido Brags About Giving His Fiancee, Chioma “Cucumber” In The Shower

Davido wants everyone to know that he is treating his fiancee, Chioma extremely well in the other room.

The singer a few hours ago took to his Instagram page to excitedly show off an art piece that Chioma specially painted for him. The painting titled “Lion King” sees Davido standing in a deserted forest. Fans marveled by Chioma’s talent praised her for painting such a beautiful masterpiece. A fan then told the singer to bless her with his “cucumber” for giving him such a wonderful gift. “Go give her the cucumber already” Davido gladly responded saying hat he already gave her his own gift in the shower. “gave her in the shower already”

See the post below:

