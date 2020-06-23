Davido And Chioma Are Still Together – Adewale Adeleke

HKN boss, Adewale Adeleke has revealed that his brother, singer Davido and his fiancee Chef Chioma are still together.

This is coming barely two weeks after an alleged story said they parted ways with each other due to circumstances beyond their control.

According to SDK, the love birds no longer live in the same house and are presently not in good terms.

Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!

During an Instagram live interview with popular OAP, Daddy Freeze, someone asked if the couple are still together, and Adewale said that the couple are still together.

“Oh yes, they are still together” he said.

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

