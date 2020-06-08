Davido Allegedly Welcomes Baby With New Baby Mama, Larissa London

Nigerian pop star Davido has allegedly welcomed new baby with another baby mama identified as Larissa Yasmin Lorenco A.K.A Larissa London, a UK-based make up artist born and raised in Angola.

This is according to a report on Instagram by GistMerchant blog.

The report has it that the baby was birthed in March 2020 and Larissa had been off the radar since then, only for her to resurface of recent

Davido is reported to have denied the baby and allegedly blocked the lady from getting access to him.

“There have been rumours floating around for a while now of Davido having another child. I’m here to confirm the gist and give details. Meet the newest baby mama Larissa Yasmin Lorenco A.K.A Larissa London. A make up artist born and raised in Angola but moved to UK and have been in David’s life since 2017 (swipe to see her in the background of his picture back in 2017).

He sure knows how to shuffle these women at the same time. She went off social media when the rumour initially started and have only just returned to posting again. She posted the above picture to make it seem like she is still pregnant so as to confuse the timeline meanwhile she already delivered a baby boy back in March and this is an old picture.

This is her second child as she already has a daughter. The hookup that resulted in this pregnancy happened in NewYork Mid last year (Summer ‘19) when David was back and forth in US first for his second daughter’s birthday, then a brief Euro tour, back in US for Memorial weekend show, next in Nigeria for his first daughter’s hair product launch and then back in US in June for another show in Philadelphia and branched afterward in NY to give Larissa belle before moving on to ATL for the rest of his trip.

Larissa was also with him at the Afrofest Portugal that happened back in August of 2019.

Davido is currently denying the baby and blocked her so she has no access to him. He is trying to save face with the Chef Chi.

For a while now things haven’t been rosy between them and they have been living apart but with this news now, trust them to come together and do photoshoot, pressing breast and sharing tongue to convince us that Chivido is still going to happen. My guess? Chivido is dead in the water. Fingers crossed.”

