Davido Acquires Brand New Private Jet Worth Millions Of Naira

Nigerian award-winning singer, Davido has just gotten himself a brand new private jet.

Just recently, Davido shattered the internet when he asked his fans on whether he should get a new jet and a brand new car. Fans took to his comment section to drop opinions but he wasn’t taken seriously because he already has a private jet. Well, it appears that he has actually gotten that private jet and this time its not the regular jet but a plane that can convey 19 people.

The singer took to his social media pages to announce that his latest baby is in town. He wrote: “New jet here !!! 19 seater on y’all bitch asses!!! WATTBA!!!!”

See the posts below:

New jet here !!! 19 seater on y’all bitch asses!!! WATTBA!!!! — Davido (@davido) February 29, 2020

