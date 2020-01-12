David Fakeye on cloud nine

By Olushola Victor

It was a spirit-filled worship service when Professor of English Language and Literature Education, University of Ibadan, David Fakeye, bagged a distinguished award for service to humanity, education and sharing the good news of Jesus Christ.

The award was bestowed upon him by Adeyinka Adegbite Memorial Anglican Church (AAMAC), Oluyole Estate, Ibadan, during the 10th Adult Harvest Anniversary Thanksgiving held recently.

The Vicar of AAMAC, Ven. Dr. Isaac Adeyemi Jesulola, said the harvest anniversary and award presentation was to celebrate God’s faithfulness in their lives, honour Him faithfully with the resources He had blessed them with, and serve Him diligently all the days of their lives.

Fakeye dedicated the award to God, adding that serving humanity was essential as God also expected us to serve Him through humanity. His wife, Bosede, also shared the joyous moment with him.

Professor Fakeye is presently the President of Young Men’s Christian Association of Nigeria (YMCA), Ibadan.

