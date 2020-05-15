Darrick – “Hustle Hard”

Talented fast rising singer, Darrick unveils a brand new single titled “HUSTLE HARD”.

Darrick Edoleyi God’s Time , From Edo State WAS Born On The 15th Of May , In The Year 2000. He Is a Professional song Writer, Actor And a Recording Artist.

Started music 2015, And Came Out With His First Debut Single Titled “Supreme Mum” In The Year 2015, Then Moved To Lagos Dropped Another Single Titled “Good Living ” Produced By Nikely Beat.

Currently Living In Nicosia Cyprus , And He Is Here’ with Another Hot Single Titled “Hustle Hard“.

