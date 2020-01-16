Dare counsels budding gymnasts

Agency Reporter

Minister of Youth and Sports Development Sunday Dare has called for early discovery and grooming of gymnast to fast track the development of the sport in Nigeria.

The minister made the call when he received TIG Gymnastic Club with their coach and parents in his office on Wednesday.

He stressed the advantages of starting early for the young gymnasts, who would be between the ages of three and 12, for them to represent the country at major international tournaments.

Dare said he was fascinated by the skills and discipline they displayed the first time he watched them train at the Moshood Abiola National stadium, Abuja.

“When you see kids at this tender age do this, they flourish because they are disciplined from age three, four, five and when you see these kids, beyond sports, you know that there is hope for this country.

“Sports bring discipline and confidence and it is going to grow with them as they grow,” he added.

The minister thanked the parents for devoting their time and resources into the development of the young gymnasts.

“Beyond what it will do for them in terms of their development, both mental and physical, these ones are the future of this country because they will represent Nigeria not just at this level but up to the Olympic level. You are catching them young,” he said.

