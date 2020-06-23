Dapo Abiodun Appoints New Head Of Service In Ogun

A file photo of Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun.

The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has appointed Selimot Ottun, as the new Head of Service in the state.

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Kunle Somorin, who announced this in a statement on Monday noted that the appointment followed the retirement of the former Head of Service, Amope Chokor.

He described Ottun as an accomplished psychologist, community development expert, and administrator.

According to Somorin, she is the fourth woman to occupy the office and the 17th Head of Service since the creation of the state.

Until her appointment, Ottun was the Permanent Secretary in the Bureau of Political Affairs and Administration.

She had previously served as Permanent Secretary at the State’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism between 2015 and 2019.

While wishing Ottun success in her new assignment, Governor Abiodun asked her to put her vast knowledge in the management of the state civil service to good use.

