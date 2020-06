Unlike lots of rich people, Africa’s richest man, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, seems to like driving himself.

Chairman of Ovation media group, Dele Momodu, has shared videos of the billionaire paying a condolence visit to Pastor Ituah Ighodalo over the death of his wife, Ibidunni, who died on Sunday, June 14th.

The video shows him making his way to his gray G-Wagon car, with no aide in sight.

