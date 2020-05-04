Categories
Dangote donates lab to Kano

 Kolade Adeyemi, Kano

 

PRESIDENT of Dangote Foundation, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, on Sunday handed over a 400 per day capacity Mobile Test Laboratory to the Kano State government.

The laboratory, situated at Muhammadu Buhari Specialist Hospital, is to be upgraded to test over 1,000 persons per day.

Other items the philanthropist donated to the state include 10 ambulances and three official vehicles among the corporate support to strengthen the war against the ravaging Coronavirus pandemic in Kano State.

At the handover ceremony, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Aliko Dangote Foundation, Zouera Youssoufou, said the foundation was directly supporting the government’s COVID-19 containment efforts in Kano State.

“We are supporting training and incentives for covid-19 health workers.  We will provide hazard incentives and protections for the healthcare and lab workers who are working on the covid-19 response,” she said.

