Veteran singer, Daddy Showkey has warned Nigerians about a sex position that seems to be extremely dangerous.

The singer took to his Instagram page to dish out the warning against the popular sex position named “Reverse Cow Girl ” According to him, he heard about it while watching Okey Bakassi’s Instagram Live session and did his research. Upon investigation, he found out that this particular sex position is highly dangerous as it is known to completely break a man’s genitals.

Watch the video below:

The post Daddy Showkey Sternly Warns Nigerians Against Dangerous S*x Position Called "Reverse Cow Girl" appeared first on tooXclusive.

