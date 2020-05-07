Categories
Music

Daddy Showkey Sternly Warns Nigerians Against Dangerous S*x Position Called “Reverse Cow Girl”

Veteran singer, Daddy Showkey has warned Nigerians about a sex position that seems to be extremely dangerous.

The singer took to his Instagram page to dish out the warning against the popular sex position named “Reverse Cow Girl ” According to him, he heard about it while watching Okey Bakassi’s Instagram Live session and did his research. Upon investigation, he found out that this particular sex position is highly dangerous as it is known to completely break a man’s genitals.

Watch the video below:

The post Daddy Showkey Sternly Warns Nigerians Against Dangerous S*x Position Called “Reverse Cow Girl” appeared first on tooXclusive.

MUST READ: Do you want to die in silence, when you know your problem can be solved in 24hhours? Do you believe? Check to know more!

Trending Now!  Ycee Replies Troll Who Shamed Him For Not Having Hit Songs

Leave a Reply

MUST READ: Man takes love potion to enjoy with many girlfriends, but accidentally attracts mother-in-law. Click here!

MUST READ: I was tempted by the devil to sleep with my neighbor's wife. Now this is happening to me.Click here!