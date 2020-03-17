Daddy Showkey Celebrates First Son, Raymond As He Clocks 23

Veteran singer, Daddy Showkey is in high spirits as his first son, Raymond is a year older today.
The young talented man turned 23 today and his dad couldn’t keep calm as he took to the gram to share several adorable photos and videos of them together. He also showered him with the sweetest words calling him the nicest human being on earth. He wrote: Happy Birthday to one nicest human being I have ever seen my son, @genesisthelion I am very happy to be Called Papa Ray ! Ba Raymond!! I cannot forget today. Happy birthday to my son. Today 23 years ago, I became dad.”
See the video below:
