Cyclists feared dead in head-on collision on Niger bridge

Emma Elekwa, Onitsha

Two commercial motorcyclists were feared dead in a head-on collision along pedestrian lane of River Niger bridge, Onitsha, Anambra State.

The victims reportedly had a head- on- collision while negotiating to pass each other on the pedestrian lane of the bridge.

The Nation gathered that one the victims was rushed to a nearby hospital by passerby before the arrival of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).

Confirming the incident, State Sector Public Education Officer, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Pascal Anigbo, attributed the cause of the crash to Speeding and Loss of Control.

He said: “At about 5.55pm, Wednesday 6 May, 2020, a crash involving two motorcyclists occurred along Pedestrian Lane at Bridgehead, Onitsha.

“The registration numbers of the said motorcycles were not made available at the time of sending this incident report as the motorcycles were taken away by by unknown persons before FRSC team from Onitsha Unit Command arrived the crash scene.

“One of the victims was taken to an unknown medical facility at Asaba, Delta State by sympathizers, while the other victim was rushed to Toronto Specialist Hospital, Onitsha by FRSC Operatives.

READ ALSO: Teachers flay resumption without pupils in Anambra

“At about 6.20pm, information reaching the FRSC had it that the victim taken by FRSC to Toronto Hospital was certified dead by doctors at the hospital.

“The Sector Commander Federal Road Safety Corps Anambra State, CC Andrew A. Kumapayi while consoling with the family of the dead, warns motorcyclists to desist from plying on the pedestrian walkways and embrace the usage of crash helmets at all times.

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

