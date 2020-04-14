‘Cybercrooks exploit people working from home’

The outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic and embrace of social distancing to reduce its spread has led to the concept of people working from home (WfH). Experts say the pandemic has created a ‘perfect storm’ for cybercriminals to exploit people working from home. They have also noticed a significant increase in security threats or attacks, LUCAS AJANAKU reports.

Employees unfamiliar with remote work can be particularly vulnerable.

As the country grapples with the burgeoning coronavirus pandemic, cybersecurity experts are warning that employees working from home are increasingly being targeted by aggressive cybercriminals trying to capitalise on their unfamiliarity with remote work.

The dark web is buzzing with coronavirus-related activity, experts said, with hackers selling other hackers COVID-19 scam “kits” complete with fraudulent email templates to target workers at home.

“Hackers are trying to exploit this moment in a time when everyone’s forced online,” said Dave Baggett, CEO of cybersecurity firm INKY, which is using artificial intelligence to track a “massive explosion” in corporate email attacks that began in late February and skyrocketed this week.

In recent days, federal law enforcement officials have warned the public about several coronavirus-related schemes that have emerged since the advent of the public health crisis, both online and offline.

According to iTWebAfrica, the most prevalent online attack is called a phishing scam, in which emails that appear to be sent from an employer or another official organisation attempt to get recipients to click on a link and input credentials and personal information.

Hackers can use that information to access the corporate network, an individual’s personal accounts, or download ransomware on a device requiring users or businesses to pay sometimes staggering amounts of ransom in order to regain access.

According to Diana Burley, a Cybersecurity professor at George Washington University, employees working from home simply don’t have the same protections they had while working in an office.

“That is coupled with the fact that people are very nervous, and they have a lot of distractions at home and are multi-tasking. It’s become the perfect storm for cybercriminals to exploit the situation and do harm,” Burley said.

Cybersecurity firm RedMarlin is also using artificial intelligence (AI) to monitor phishing attacks, detecting thousands in recent weeks trying to penetrate office networks and steal corporate data, an increase of 72 per cent from January to March.

The group debuted a “threat intel feed” in an attempt to bring the cybersecurity community together to collect and share data on coronavirus scams proliferating online.

According to RedMarlin chief scientist Shashi Prakash, bad online actors are “creating fear” in fake emails that often use terms such as “reset password” or “business continuity” to spark urgency. Scammers are also targeting home workers with fake sites that replicate popular teleconferencing platforms, he said, with domain names that may be off by only one letter.

“We might not understand the implications of people that were phished until months down the line,” said Jason Alafgani, marketing director for RedMarlin.

Experts recommend that individual email users use different passwords for different accounts, change passwords regularly, log out of accounts when they are not in use, back-up data on a hard drive, and have up-to-date virus protection software.

And for workers suddenly adjusting to working from a home office, one expert said “a general paranoia of email is healthy”.

“If an email is asking you to do something sensitive, be very skeptical of that and, if possible, use another way in,” said INKY’s Baggett. “Go directly to the website, try not to use email as the only channel to that source.”

Also, 71 per cent of security professionals have noticed an increase in security threats or attacks since the beginning of the Coronavirus outbreak, with the leading threat being phishing (55per cent) followed by malicious websites purporting to offer information or advice about the pandemic (32per cent).

Increases in malware (28 per cent) and ransomware attacks (19 per cent) have also been noticed.

This is, according to research by cyber security firm Check Point, in collaboration with Dimensional Research.

The companies have released key findings of their study, according to which 95 per cent of security professionals say they are facing added IT security challenges due to the spread of coronavirus.

The three leading challenges were the provision of secure remote access for employees, mentioned by 56 per cent of respondents; the need for remote access scalable solutions (55per cent) and employees working from home were finding and using untested software, tools and services (47per cent).

According to research, on average 2600 Coronavirus-related cyber attacks occur each day.

Check Point says the survey results reinforce its recent findings regarding Coronavirus-related domains.

These are 50 per cent more likely to be malicious than other domains registered since January 2020, and the average number of new domains registered in the three weeks from the end of February was almost ten times more than the average number found in previous weeks.

“Furthermore, Check Point can confirm that it sees roughly 2600 coronavirus-related cyber attacks per day, on average; with a peak of 5,000 on March 28, 2020. Over 30,103 new coronavirus-related domains have been (dsicovered),” the group said.

