Customs Generates N1.3tr In 2019, Exceeds Target By N404bn

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) said it generated N1.341 trillion as revenue for the year 2019, exceeding the target of N937 billion by N404bn revenue.

The 2019 revenue generation milestone also exceeded the N1.202tr generated in 2018 by N139.2bn, Customs said in a statement issued by the Public Relations Officer, Deputy Comptroller Joseph Attah.

Commenting on the feat, the Comptroller-General of Customs, Col, Hameed Ibrahim Ali (Rtd), described it as a result of resolute pursuit of what is right rather than being populist by compromising national interest on the altar of individual or group interests.

He said the service revenue generation profile had continued to be on the rise annually as the ongoing reforms in the Service insists on strategic policies.

Ali said those policies includes the strategic deployment of officers strictly using the standard operating procedure, strict enforcement of extant guidelines by the tariff and trade department, and the automation of the Customs process thereby, eliminating vices associated with the manual process.

