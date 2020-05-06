Curfew: Police relocate checkpoints to ease movement of essential workers

Precious Igbonwelundu

To give thoroughfare to essential duty workers in Lagos during the dusk- to- dawn curfew, the Lagos State Police Command said it has relocated some checkpoints.

It said checkpoints that caused traffic bedlam which trapped essential duty workers including journalists have been relocated to spacious points closest to U-turns.

Police spokesman in a statement Wednesday night said the relocations followed a visit by Commissioner Hakeem Odumosu with other senior officers to various parts of the state.

He said Odumosu also visited the Lagos border with Ogun to monitor compliance where he met with his Ogun counterpart Kenneth Ebrimson.

“The monitoring team noticed that some essential service workers were trapped in the gridlock that built up due to thorough checks, especially on trucks likely to have large number of persons concealed for interstate travel. It took a lot of efforts for the CP and his team to create access routes for those on essential duties to pass.

“The observation made by Commissioner of Police and his team, informed the decision to relocate the enforcement check points to more specious and conducive locations.

“The new locations have u-turns very close to easily turn back vehicles that are not on essential duties thereby paving way for essential service workers to move.

“On May 5, the Commissioner of Police Lagos State and his counterpart in Ogun State visited checkpoints jointly manned in boundary communities, to replicate the measures adopted for easy movements of essential service workers.

“Security is tightened around the boundary communities to prevent non-essential interstates movements.

“The Commissioner of Police expressed his satisfaction with the improvements noticed, as well as, the high level of compliance with the curfew order by residents.

“He thank Lagosians for their cooperation and understanding in this trying moments. He enjoins residents to continue to support the police and other law enforcement agencies in the battle against COVID-19,” he said.

Making reference to the presidential guidelines on movement restriction, Elkana said all essential duties establishment were exempted from the curfew but access will be restricted and monitored.

He said the guidelines also exempted workers in telecommunication companies, broadcasters, print and electronic media staff who can prove they are unable to work from home.

“For complainants and inquiries call the following numbers 09010512352, 09010512353, 09010512355, 09010512356 and 09010512358.”

