Curfew Defaulters Flogged Mercilessly By Cross River State COVID-19 Taskforce Members

Cross River State COVID-19 taskforce team have taken an unusual manner to punish curfew defaulters in the state. Many people regarded the act as barbaric.

A video has emerged showing them flogging those who failed to obey the curfew ordered imposed in the state. The task force went around with their vans and whenever they sighted people outside, they approcahed them and flogged them to chase them into their houses.

The curfew in Cross River State is part of the action by the state to fight COVID-19. Cross River has no recorded case of the deadly Coronavirus and actions are being taken to keep it that way.

Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!

On Wednesday, May 6, it was reported that five trucks loaded with almajiris coming from the north were discovered at the Cross River State border and the trucks were sent back.

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

