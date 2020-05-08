Categories
News

Curfew Defaulters Flogged Mercilessly By Cross River State COVID-19 Taskforce Members

Cross River State COVID-19 taskforce team have taken an unusual manner to punish curfew defaulters in the state. Many people regarded the act as barbaric. 

A video has emerged showing them flogging those who failed to obey the curfew ordered imposed in the state. The task force went around with their vans and whenever they sighted people outside, they approcahed them and flogged them to chase them into their houses. 

The curfew in Cross River State is part of the action by the state to fight COVID-19. Cross River has no recorded case of the deadly Coronavirus and actions are being taken to keep it that way. 

Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!
Trending Now!  NNPC: price crash delays oil bid rounds, upstream projects

On Wednesday, May 6, it was reported that five trucks loaded with almajiris coming from the north were discovered at the Cross River State border and the trucks were sent back.

MUST READ: Do you want to die in silence, when you know your problem can be solved in 24hhours? Do you believe? Check to know more!

Leave a Reply

MUST READ: Man takes love potion to enjoy with many girlfriends, but accidentally attracts mother-in-law. Click here!

MUST READ: I was tempted by the devil to sleep with my neighbor's wife. Now this is happening to me.Click here!