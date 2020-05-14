Cubana General Manager And Wife Celebrate Daughter’s Birthday With Cute Photos

Pretty Daughter Of Award Winning Hospitality Guru, Oghale Ejere Marks First Birthday, Releases Amazing Photos ( Video)

In Abuja, the daughter of notable, award winning hospitality Guru and enterprising Manager of Grand Cubana Hotels, Mr. Omoaefe Ejere has expressed his impassioned affection for his dearest and brightest diamond who turned plus one today. Oghale, the beautiful daughter of Omoaefe Ejere and Aniekeme Omoaefe has received wishes, prayers, goodwills and blessing from family friends and most especially her parents, who were so delighted to make the day quite remarkable for her.

In a statement of goodwill released by the parents to the adorable Princess Oghale, it described the arrival of their daughter on the 13th of May 2019 as a blessing to their union. It narrated that since her arrival, the family has continue to experience unlimited laughter, divine health and peace of mind. The statement described “Oghale”, which mean “Gift” as a small boss, a sexy machine and a diamond.

Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!

It also counted all the mercies and blessing of a good and healthy daughter on God, whom he described as the maker of heaven and earth. They appreciated God for the gift of Oghale as they prayed for God’s blessing to keep her growing and shining brighter than a diamond. The father “Efe”, as he is popularly called by friends and family members seeked for God’s protection and preservation, stressing that her name shall speak for her.

In the concluding words of his delightful expression, he says, Happy birthday my beautiful princess @Oghale. Dad and mum loves you and our prayer today is that you shall be a sign and wonder to your generation and the generation yet unborn. Please help us celebrate my machine. Na wa for covid-19, well God knows why, Happy Birthday my Love from Dad and Mum”.

However, amazing photos of Oghale in different beautiful postures have also been released to mark her first and delightful birthday, including memorable childhood photos of Father, mother and daughter. The father, who is known for hosting mega events has lamented his inability to make his own Daughter’s birthday a blast, which blamed on the Covid19 pandemic stay-at-home order. He however stated that in all he gives thanks to God.

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

