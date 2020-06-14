Cross River Govt Inspects Evacuation Of Drainages

Workers work on some drainage in Calabar, the Cross River State ahead of a heavy downpour to prevent flooding in the state.

In order to control the menace of erosion, the Cross-River State Government has inspected the evacuation of drainages.

The management of Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Management Project (NEWCAP) embarked on an intensive inspection of drainage sites undergoing evacuation in Calabar the state capital as the rainy season begins.

NEWMAP Coordinator in the state, Fidelis Anukwa led the team alongside the Commissioner for International Dr Inyang Asibong.

Anukwa said the project which is sponsored by World Bank is part of preventive measures to forestall the creation of gullies during the season of heavy downpour and also to maintain a healthy environment for residents in the state.

“The drains were constructed but they are silted. So once they are silted, they will not serve the purpose, that is why we want to return them to where they were so that they can serve the purpose for which they were constructed.

“The heavy rains will soon start. The essence of this is to remove flooding, to ensure that the drains are open and free. If you do not do this now, the whole city will be flooded.

“The environment is life. If you don’t have a healthy environment, you don’t have a healthy life. My advice to the members of the public is to ensure that their immediate environment is healthy,” he said.

Speaking further, Anukwa called on Calabar residents and people of the state to regularly clear their environment, noting that cleanliness is close to godliness.

