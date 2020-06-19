Cross River Assembly Member Dies

A member of the Cross River State House of Assembly, Godwin Akwaji, is dead.

Sources at the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital confirmed the death of the lawmaker to Channels Television on Thursday.

Akwaji, who represented Obudu State Constituency, died at the hospital in the state capital two weeks after he was admitted.

However, the cause of his death has yet to be ascertained.

The late lawmaker was elected into the House in 2019.

