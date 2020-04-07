By Gabriel Amalu

As the world roils under the crushing weight of the coronavirus pandemic, Christians this week, journey with Christ to the Golgotha. Known as the holy week, it represents the most significant week in Christianity; a faith founded on the doctrine of the suffering of Jesus Christ on the cross and his resurrection which took place about 2000 years ago. In 2020, COVID-19, has become a cross, for many families across the world.

This week, the Church celebrated the Palm Sunday, without replicating the triumphant entry of Jesus into Jerusalem. On that entry, the Jewish people celebrated Jesus, as the Messiah, throwing palms as he rode triumphantly on a mule, singing Hosanna in the highest, blessed is he who comes in the name of the Lord. But few days after, the same people when aroused by the envy of their local leaders, chorused crucify him, crucify him, when asked by the Roman overlords what to do with Jesus.

According to Rev. Fr. Ehusani of the Lux Terra Chapel, this week the Christian community celebrate the tremendous love of God that saved the world through the death of his son. He emphasised that it is love that transformed the violent death of Jesus into a good thing. As the world carries its excruciating cross of COVID 19, can the world find love in her suffering? Perhaps, charity can be a source of showing love to a world in pain. Even as we wait on God to once again show his love, we also hope the scientists would find a cure to save the world.

But there was no person willing to save Jesus on his way to the Golgotha. He was abandoned to his faith, by all those he fed freely, those who received his miracles and heard his wise preaching. Even the closest of his followers abandoned him and ran for cover. Peter whom he gave the keys to his church, denied ever knowing him on three occasions. It was only John the beloved that followed all the way to the cross; and of course, his mother and some female disciples.

Jesus rewarded the female diehards with the privilege of being the first to witness his resurrection. But before that, one diehard, Veronica, stood to be counted when it was very dangerous to associate with the condemned Jesus. The Bible tells of how Veronica went close enough to wipe the face of Jesus, as he carried his cross to Golgotha. That was a great act of heroism. Interestingly, there are modern Veronicas who push fear aside to do great things.

Dr. Stella Adadevoh was a modern Veronica, during the Ebola epidemic. She stood to be counted. There are also many veronicas presently fighting the cross of corona virus pandemic. The Chinese doctor who raised the first alarm about the impending pandemic eventually paid the ultimate price. Several other medical personnel in the world, courageously waltz through the danger of COVID 19, and some have paid with their lives.

In Spain, Italy and United States of America, the pandemic has been most merciless, like the Roman soldiers were on Jesus Christ. Sadly, the three countries account for more than half of the world corona virus cases. The pain and anguish have been unimaginable. Everyday people die in several hundreds, such that citizens do not even have the opportunity to mourn the dead, as countries are more concerned with safely burying the dead, so as to limit the level of infection to the living. In some South American countries, relatives abandon their dead relations, as the government is overwhelmed.

New York has been the epicentre of the pandemic in US. Both the governor of the state, Andrew Cuomo, and the president of the country, Donald Trump, have been warning their citizens to expect an even more painful week ahead, as they predict a lot of deaths. While the death rate in the country are still below 6000 as I write, the leaders are warning that up to 200,000 persons may die from the pandemic. What a scary news.

Perhaps this may be the first time in the history of United States that the life of their country men and women are being threatened, and the awesome machinery of the state while acknowledging the impending doom, appears helpless. Of course, the country’s medical personnel are working tirelessly to reduce the number of casualties, while the officials keep warning that thousands more will die. For Jesus, he knew on the way of His cross that death was imminent, but continued on the inevitable trajectory, in obedience to his father’s will.

Luckily, our country is nowhere near such monstrous state of helplessness. Unlike New York, the reports on the level of infection in Lagos and Abuja have rather been a message of hope. While the curve has not flattened or deepened, the feared steep rise has not happened. Governor Sanwo-Olu of Lagos especially, bears the message of hope. If we continue on the slow rise for the rest of the week, Nigeria can beat her chest for managing one of the best containment programme, as even attested to by the United Nations.

Going forward, the most feared type of transmission is the community transmission, which we understand refers to the transmission from community to community, instead of from identifiable individual to another. The fear is genuine, and even everything humanly possible should be done to avoid that. It is better imagined what would be the faith of our dear country, if like Boko Haram, COVID 19 prowls in the remote parts of the country where access has remained challenging. Our experience may become like what we see in some Latin American countries.

Yet, like Jesus’s cross, the weight of COVID 19 has been most excruciating. Many countries have fallen economically, and unlike Jesus, many may never get up to the finishing line in the near future. Jesus fell three times, but each time, got up and persevered. At a stage, he was helped to carry the cross, and of course, both in the spirit of Easter and because of the pandemic, this is a time to help one another to survive the unfolding world tragedy.

Like Simon of Cyrene, who helped Jesus to carry his cross, we have the big donors like Aliko Dangote, and other billionaires who have been doling out billions, to help the government carry the heavy and dreadful cross of COVID 19. There are also lesser mortals, who are helping their neighbours, friends and relations. While washing hands regularly and maintaining social distance is key, reaching out to help someone, is a cross we should all covert to carry. Happy Easter dear readers.

