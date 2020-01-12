‘Create values for national development’

By Adegunle Olugbamila

Presiding Shepherd of Celestial Church of Christ, Genesis Model International Lagos, Israel Oladele, has admonished Nigerians to complain less about government’s non-performance.

Rather, he challenged them to aspire to add values so as to contribute significantly into the country’s progress in the New Year.

Though, there are issues ranging from corruption, looting, dishonesty among others within leadership circles, Oladele insisted these are not enough excuses for Nigerians, especially youths to continue to attack government.

Oladele spoke at the maiden Aare Ona Kakanfo Christmas Carol Ikeja, capital of Lagos.

Oladele said Nigerians should pray more for the leaders since leadership is often a difficult task.

According to him: “Nigerians do not need to make outrageous demands from their leaders because it is not easy to lead.

“When you expect too much from people you get too disappointed; but when you rest your hope on God, He never disappoints.

“I must admit that there are issues ranging from corruption, stealing and all that. But rather than complain; let’s discover our potentials and God’s plans for our lives; and that will make us move to the next level.

“Remember, Moses in the Bible led the Israelites from Egypt toward the Promised Land. At a point, the Israelites pushed him and he was angry.

“When the Israelites offended God, it was this same Moses who stood in the gap for them; but when Moses offended God, no one stood in the gap for him. That is the life of every leader.

“So, rather than demand or complain, we need to pray that God leads our leaders right. Let’s think of what we can do as individuals to add values in this country. “

Oladele declared 2020 promises more bounties for Nigeria.

“Year 2020 is going to be our year of good news. It’s going to be a productive year; a year of discovery that would transform many Nigerians to unite and reignite. Nigerians should be optimistic and believe in their country.”

Otunba Gani Adams, who is the 15th Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, said his office organised the event.

“Some have been thinking what does Gani Adams, an OPC (Odua Peoples Congress) leader s have to do with Christmas? However, let me say the Office of the Aaare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland transcends my personality as Gani Adams or my role as OPC leader.

“When I was conferred with this title of the generalissimo by the Alaafin of Oyo in January last year, one of my vows was to unite the Yoruba race across religious lines.

“So this Christmas Carol is one of such to express the essence of love to one another. This is the maiden edition. I can assure you the next one will be more colourful,” he stated.

