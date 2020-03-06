CRC Credit mobile app makes personal credit score tracking easier

By Collins Nweze

CRC Credit Bureau Limited, a credit reporting firm has launched a mobile application to help individuals quickly and easily know what their credit score is. Financial institutions make use of credit scores to determine who qualifies for a loan.

The company says the new mobile app, CRC Mobile, is the first of its kind in the Nigerian Credit Bureau industry. With CRC Mobile, individuals now have access to their credit information and credit scores through their mobile phones. The CRC Mobile App is available for immediate download on the Google and Apple Play stores.

The CRC Mobile Application was formally launched at CRC Credit Bureau’s 10th Anniversary celebrations held on December 11, 2019 at the Muson Centre,Lagos with an introductory video that showcased its different features and how it can be used to subscribe to the various credit monitoring products /services that CRC has to offer including its CRC Score and CRC Self Enquiry Credit reports.

the Managing Director/CEO of CRC Credit Bureau Limited, Tunde Popoola, said the launch of the mobile application was one of the innovations that the company has created to enable consumers in Nigeria and diaspora access information that empowers them to take control of their financial reputation and be better informed.

Prior to taking a loan, they can also monitor their exposures for accurate reporting and the reduction of identity fraud.

CRC Credit Bureau has 13 products and services that are all available on the mobile application CRC Mobile.

After download, users of the mobile app are required to register, to be able to access any of the products/services on the application. They must also use the same details used to register for their Bank Verification Numbers (BVN) while registering their details on the application for authentication, for example, mobile phone numbers.

CRC Credit Bureau provides a nationwide repository on credit profiles of corporate entities as well as consumers, thus improving the ability of credit providers and borrowers to make informed lending and borrowing decisions.

The bureau’s database covers the credit industry which includes commercial banks, non-bank institutions, retailers, utility service providers and fintech.

