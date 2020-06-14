COZA Had First Physical Church Service In Abuja After Ease Of Lockdown (Photos)

As Federal Government announced the ease of lockdown for opening of churches. See how COZA Abuja abided by all the guidelines for the first physical church.

The Reverend Biodun Fatoyinbo who is the general overseer of the church wrote on his facebook page.

It was a homecoming service for COZA Abuja members and we couldn’t help but prepare for the safety of all our members. Disinfecting tunnels, sanitising pods, temperature checks and social distancing were some of the measures deployed to comply with the FG’s guidelines.

That said, seeing our members walk through those gates once again is proof that God is faithful to us and we are grateful for His goodness to the COZA Family. The God of Jacob is our Refuge!

