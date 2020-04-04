COVID19: “Staying At Home Doesn’t Mean You Should Be Confined Indoors” — Ugandan President Tells Ugandans

The President of Uganda, Yoweri K. Museveni, on Thursday, said he was misunderstood when he order Ugandans to stay at home in order to curtail the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

“When I said people should stay home. I did not mean you should be confined indoors,” the President said in a tweet.

He tweeted:

“I think I was misunderstood when I said people should stay home. I did not mean you should be confined indoors. You are allowed to enjoy your compound if it’s hot or even go to the latrine outside. Besides most of our homes don’t have toilets inside. #M7Address #Covid-19.”

Museveni had announced a raft of strict measures to last just over two weeks to stop the spread of coronavirus.

In a televised national address on Monday evening, he announced a ban on private vehicle use, meaning anyone needing emergency medical care will need to ask a high-level district official for permission to leave their home.

Uganda has 45 confirmed cases of coronavirus, but officials say numbers will rise.

