COVID19: Shehu Sani Blasts US For Evacuating Its Citizens From Nigeria

Ex-Lawmaker Shehu Sani has blasted the United States for evacuating its citizens from Nigeria, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In a tweet via his twitter handle, @ShehuSani, he wrote:

“Our Country recorded 5 deaths and your country recorded a thousand deaths and you are evacuating your citizens from our country back to your country.This #COVIDー19 has created a lot of confusion.”

Recall that the United States government had disclosed plans to evacuates its citizens from Nigeria following the spread of Coronavirus pandemic.

The US mission in Nigeria made this known via a post on its official Twitter handle.

The U.S. Consulate in Lagos has confirmed multiple emergency flights for this week departing from Lagos and Abuja. Please do not come to the airport until we have contacted you directly. Please shelter in place and await further information. #STEP pic.twitter.com/gABq6j6pgX — U.S. Mission Nigeria (@USEmbassyAbuja) March 30, 2020

It urged interested nationals to fill specific forms on its website.

Aside from the US, Isreal and France also evacuated some nationals from Africa’s most populous nation.

BreakingTimes reports that Nigeria has over 200 cases of Coronavirus, while 33 have recovered and 5 deaths recorded.

