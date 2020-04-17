As part of its social responsibility, Pepsi has donated items to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to support the administration in the distribution of palliative, to cushion the effect of the #COVID-19 lockdown on the poor.
FCT Minister of State, Dr. Ramatu Aliyu and Permanent Secretary, FCTA, Mr. Chinyeaka Ohaa, received the items.
Aderonke Bello, Aide to Dr. Aliyu, shared pictures of the donations via her Twitter handle, @AderonkeW, on Thursday.
See below:
So far, 67 cases of the virus has been confirmed in the FCT by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).
The post #COVID19: Pepsi Donates Items To Support FCT In Palliative Distribution appeared first on Breaking Times.