COVID19: Our 250-Bed Isolation, Treatment Centre Is Ready — Gov Wike

Governor of River State, Nyesom Wike is Leaving no stone unturned in safe guarding the health of the citizens of the State, as he has established a 250-bed isolation and treatment centre in Port Harcourt, to help contain the spread of covid19.

This was announced via Twitter, Tuesday.

See tweet:

Our commitment to the protection of Rivers people is unwavering. From proactive measures to check the spread of the disease to the distribution of palliatives to the less privileged and the provision of medical facilities to cater for those who fall ill. pic.twitter.com/8i4HKx8NIs — Gov N E Wike Information. (@GovWike) April 7, 2020

According to the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC), there are two confirmed cases of the virus in Rivers State.

