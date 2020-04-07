COVID19: Our 250-Bed Isolation, Treatment Centre Is Ready — Gov Wike

Governor of River State, Nyesom Wike is Leaving no stone unturned in safe guarding the health of the citizens of the State, as he has established a 250-bed isolation and treatment centre in Port Harcourt, to help contain the spread of covid19.
This was announced via Twitter, Tuesday.
See tweet:
According to the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC), there are two confirmed cases of the virus in Rivers State.
