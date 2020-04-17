COVID19: Nigerian Man Tests Positive For Coronavirus in Ghana, Flees From Residence

Ghana Police has begun an active search for a Nigerian man, Simon Okafor Chukwudi, who fled from his residence after his Coronavirus status was revealed to him.

The 46-year-old man who failed the COVID-19 test on Monday April 13th is nowhere to be found.

According to a Health official, Dr Osei Kufuor Afreh, Chukwudi whose residence is at Wapaani, is one of the region’s five newly imported cases.

Dr Afreh who revealed that Chukwudi was to be transported to the regional isolation center, said that all efforts to reach him over the past 48 hours proved abortive.

The incident has been confirmed by the Regional Police Commander, Francis Aboagye Nyarko. He said that an active search has already commenced to find Chukwudi.

