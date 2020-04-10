The NCDC has confirmed 17 New cases in various states in Nigeria.
It made the announcement via a tweet with it’s official handle Today, April 10.
The tweet read:
”Seventeen new cases of #COVID19 have been reported as follows:
MUST READ: Do you want to die in silence, when you know your problem can be solved in 24hhours? Do you believe? Check to know more!
8 in Lagos
3 in Katsina
2 in FCT
1 in Niger
1 in Kaduna
1 in Anambra
1 in Ondo
As at 09:30 pm 10th April there are 305 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. 58 have been discharged with 7 deaths”
The post #COVID19: NCDC Confirms 17 New Cases In Lagos, Katsina, Ondo, Others appeared first on Breaking Times.