#COVID19: NCDC Confirms 17 New Cases In Lagos, Katsina, Ondo, Others

The NCDC has confirmed 17 New cases in various states in Nigeria.

It made the announcement via a tweet with it’s official handle Today, April 10.

The tweet read:

”Seventeen new cases of #COVID19 have been reported as follows:

8 in Lagos
3 in Katsina
2 in FCT
1 in Niger
1 in Kaduna
1 in Anambra
1 in Ondo

As at 09:30 pm 10th April there are 305 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. 58 have been discharged with 7 deaths”

— NCDC (@NCDCgov) April 10, 2020

The post #COVID19: NCDC Confirms 17 New Cases In Lagos, Katsina, Ondo, Others appeared first on Breaking Times.

