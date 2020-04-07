COVID19: Lawyer Reacts To Funke Akindele Conviction, Says No Government In Nigeria Can Dictate What…

After pleading guilty to breaching social distancing protocol by hosting a house party, the trial court in Lagos sentenced Funke Akindele and her husband to 14 days community service each, to start from 9.00am to 12 noon each day during which they are to sensitize the public on the COVID-19 pandemic in ten major areas of the state.

Reacting to this development, Constitutional Lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, in a series of tweets via his twitter handle, @InibeheEffiong, on Tuesday, said no government in Nigeria can dictate what citizens should or should not do in the privacy of their homes.

Is the problem with her husband’s birthday party or the fact that the husband posted the video of the party on social media? Was she convicted for inviting people to the party? We should stop this mob mentality. Are we saying that families cannot host parties in their homes? — Inibehe Effiong (@InibeheEffiong) April 7, 2020

I believe there large families in Lagos and other States with more than twenty members that are presently living together. Are we saying that it is a crime for such households to hold family prayers, meetings or parties within the confines of their houses during this period? — Inibehe Effiong (@InibeheEffiong) April 7, 2020

There’s no evidence that the guests were dragged to the party. Funke and her husband were not charged for inviting people to the party. They were also not charged for posting the video of the party online. They were charged for gathering in their home which is very ridiculous. — Inibehe Effiong (@InibeheEffiong) April 7, 2020

Public figures are not above the law. But the law should also not be applied differently to them. I cannot in all honesty support the treated meted on Funke Akindele and her husband. In this same Lagos, movement though restricted, is still feasible. The government is not sincere. — Inibehe Effiong (@InibeheEffiong) April 7, 2020

The post #COVID19: Lawyer Reacts To Funke Akindele Conviction, Says No Government In Nigeria Can Dictate What… appeared first on Breaking Times.