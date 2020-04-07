Covid19 Is Real—Ogun State Governor, Abiodun Says After Confirming Two New Cases In His State

The Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, has unveiled new measures aimed at Curtailing the spread of COVID-19 across the state.

Governor Abiodun, who was Addressing Journalists at his residence in Iperu,

Said his administration has obtained a mobile laboratory to aid testing potential cases in the state and new packages for health workers in their line of duty.

He commended residents of the state for their cooperation and steadfastness during the stay at home order, he also warned against politicising of the ongoing distribution of the stimulus packages being distributed to the aged and most vulnerable sect of the state.

His statement reads:

“This fight against coronavirus is a relentless one and the reality of it stares us at the face every day with the increasing figures in the number of cases and deaths every day.

“Today, I have the unpleasant task of announcing two new positive cases here in Ogun State.

This brings the total number to six from the index case that we identified in February,” he said.

The governor, while noting that three out of the six cases have been discharged, said one who is currently receiving treatment is on the verge of also being discharged.

Speaking further, Abiodun said although the two new recorded cases “may be erroneously considered few, but certainly very significant.”

Of the two new confirmed cases, he explained that one is from Obafemi Owode Local Government in Ogun Central Senatorial District, the other is from Yewa South Local Government in Ogun West Senatorial District.

“This is significant particularly when we know that these two new cases have no recent history or close contact with any positive case with travel history.

“Indeed, one of them is from Mowe, a border town with Lagos State. They have since been moved to one of our isolation centres in the state,” he stated.

While describing the virus as invincible and dangerous, Governor Abiodun called on residents of the state to take precautionary measures of protecting themselves.

One of these is to obey all the necessary “guidelines and shelve off any carefree attitude that some may have been adopting towards this virus.”

“COVID-19 is real. It is also here in Ogun State. And I think the point here to note is that there is this erroneous belief that this is only inflicting people in Lagos or the elite”

Governor Abiodun added.

