COVID19: Ekiti State Gov’t Extends Lockdown By 2 Weeks — See FULL STATEMENT

Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti state has extended the COVID19 lockdown and restriction of movement in the state by two weeks.

This was contained in a statement issued on Monday by the Secretary to the State Government, Biodun Oyebanji.

Fayemi noted that the renewed lockdown will only be relaxed on Thursdays to enable people restock their houses between the hours of six in the morning and two in the afternoon.

See the statement below:

