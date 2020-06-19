Categories
News

#COVID19: Ebonyi Governor Orders Shutdown of Courts

Ebonyi Governor, David Umahi on Friday ordered the shutting down of all Courts in the state immediately.

The Governor gave the directive in a broadcast to residents.

He also ordered all staff of the Judiciary in the state to immediately proceed for COVID-19 testing.

Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!

He announced the state has recorded its first Covid-19 death, which he described as regrettable and saddening.

You won't see these cams anywhere! Only here, and it works! Nigerians are welcome too! Check it out!

Trending Now!  No Fans, No Problem! How Crowd Noise Will Be Simulated During Games As Premier League Returns

Leave a Reply

Naija singles are welcome! Find love here! Beautiful! Absolutely beautiful! Looking for love? Join in!

Ever taken a porn survey? Here's what it looks like!