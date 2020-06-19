COVID19: Ebonyi Governor Orders Shutdown of Courts

Ebonyi Governor, David Umahi on Friday ordered the shutting down of all Courts in the state immediately.
The Governor gave the directive in a broadcast to residents.
He also ordered all staff of the Judiciary in the state to immediately proceed for COVID-19 testing.
He announced the state has recorded its first Covid-19 death, which he described as regrettable and saddening.
