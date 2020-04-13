A Chinese citizen, Tianxing Zhang, on Sunday was arrested by Peru Police for illegally conducting Coronavirus tests on the public with newly-delivered kits.

The kits were reportedly stolen from Peru’s health ministry.

The 36-year-old man, was seen trying to take samples from two women at the entrance of their house in the Brena District of Lima before he was arrested by the police.

Zhang who was wearing a mask and medical apron when he was arrested, works with the Lima Sur health authority where it was alleged he stole the test kits from.

He was being paid service charges by persons he conducted the COVID-19 tests on without the Ministry of health’s approval.

As confirmed by the police, Zhang acknowledged he was not authorized to carry out the rapid test and that he stole two batches of the rapid test kits from the Directorate of Integrated Health Network of Lima Sur where he worked.

Upon searching his home, a backpack with 25 COVID-19 tests and other medical supplies were found by the police.

The post #COVID19: Chinese Man Arrested In Peru For Illegal Coronavirus Testing appeared first on Breaking Times.

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

