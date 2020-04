The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has described Monday’s COVID-19 Pandemic speech by Nigerian Ruler, Muhammadu Buhari as very disappointing.

This was contained in a statement shared on the official Twitter handle of the PDP.

The party says the speech, just like pre-recorded broadcast of March 29, 2020, failed to address salient issues of urgent concerns to Nigerians in their daily struggle against the spread of the plague in our country. — Official PDP Nigeria (@OfficialPDPNig) April 13, 2020

It is more painful that President @MBuhari could not address the immediate needs of the people or provide a trajectory that will take care of their future. — Official PDP Nigeria (@OfficialPDPNig) April 13, 2020

Nigerians expected Mr. President to directly address the established failures of his palliatives distribution, particularly the provision of funds to the poorest of the poor, which has been marred by allegations of corruption… — Official PDP Nigeria (@OfficialPDPNig) April 13, 2020

Can Mr. President claim not to be aware that not a handful of Nigerians have received any palliatives & that huge majority of our citizens are complaining that they have not been reached with any panacea despite his administration’s claim of having reached 2.6 million household? — Official PDP Nigeria (@OfficialPDPNig) April 13, 2020

The @OfficialPDPNig challenges Mr. President to disprove Nigerians by publishing documents showing the beneficiaries of the claimed 2.6 million household social intervention, the benefiting communities… — Official PDP Nigeria (@OfficialPDPNig) April 13, 2020

Our party holds that what have been witnessed in the last two weeks is a total incapacity and fraud by those he has currently charged with the responsibility of taking palliatives to the people. — Official PDP Nigeria (@OfficialPDPNig) April 13, 2020

… means of subsistence and can no longer withstand the pangs of hunger, are becoming restless. — Official PDP Nigeria (@OfficialPDPNig) April 13, 2020

President @MBuhari should be forthcoming on what palliatives are accruable, in the immediate, to each state of the federation in this national fight against the pandemic. — Official PDP Nigeria (@OfficialPDPNig) April 13, 2020

The @OfficialPDPNig therefore charges President @MBuhari to reorder his approach to cover the incentives his administration will provide to save the lives and jobs of Nigerians and then address the nation again accordingly. — Official PDP Nigeria (@OfficialPDPNig) April 13, 2020

