COVID19: Abuja Discharges 4 Patients

Four COVID-19 Patients have been discharged from the Abuja Isolation Centre making it a figure of 11 cases that has been discharged so far.
The State’s Minister, Mohammed Musa Bello, made the announcement, confirming the development in a tweet Today.
”Dear FCT residents,
I bring you good news on the successful treatment and discharge of additional four (4) #COVID19 patients from the UniAbuja Teaching Hospital Isolation Centre on April 11th, 2020
We now have a total of 11 discharged patients in the FCT. Continue to #StaySafe”
