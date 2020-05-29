COVID19: 300-bed Isolation Center Opens In Akwa Ibom

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, today commissioned a 300-bed state-of-the-art Isolation Centre at Ituk Mbang, Uruan LGA, Akwa Ibom State, as part of events marking the first anniversary of his second term in office.

The newly completed Center for Disease Control and Isolation Center, located inside the Methodist General Hospital, Ituk Mbang, is purpose-built, in line with the CDC International standards.

The facility has four wards, with 75 beds each. 20 en-suite Doctor’s quarters, with three entrances for the Doctors, 26 intercom lines in each ward, 4 disinfection rooms for doctors and nurses, 20 fire Hose station, a Canteen, 8 consulting offices, 4 Changing Rooms, 44 security cameras, fully-equipped Ambulance Service, 2 Emergency Exit, a Category 3 Virology/Clinical Laboratory, and a laundry room.

In the past five years, the Udom Emmanuel-led administration has poured enormous resources in ensuring that the secondary healthcare service in Akwa Ibom is top-notch.

From the remodeling of hospitals across the ten Federal constituencies such as Etinan General Hospital, Methodist Hospital, Ituk Mbang, General Hospital, Iquita-Oron, Ikot Okoro, Ikono to the world-class isolation centers at the Ibom Specialist Hospital, the one at Ikot Ekpene and the icing on the cake – the 300-bed Isolation Centre at Ituk Mbang which has been commissioned today, this administration has been able to utilize the lean resources to work for the people.

Work is also on-going at Emmanuel Hospital, Eket, General Hospital, Ikot Abasi, Ikot Ekpene, and Awa respectively.

A world-class Polymerase Claim Reaction (PCR) Laboratory where critical tests, including Covid-19 and other infectious diseases, would be carried out has also been commissioned today.

Akwa Ibom State Government has also received brand new ambulances, which are of the same standard and quality as those in the Western World.

Most of the over 35 container loads of world-class medical equipment have started arriving and would be deployed to different hospitals across the State soon.

As of today, Jubilee Syringe Manufacturing Company, one of the many industries attracted by the Udom Emmanuel-led administration to the state is the largest in Africa.

This factory stands as a testament to vision and proactiveness, as Akwa Ibom now produces most of her medical consumables.

